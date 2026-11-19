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Yesterday, Antonio Conte said he wants to return, sooner or later, to the Juventus dugout. His words have sent shockwaves through the club. The full interview will be published on Friday, but the preview has already stirred Juventus supporters, long divided over the future of a team enduring too many ups and downs under Luciano Spalletti.

When a manager comes under pressure, as Spalletti periodically has from the press and supporters, other coaches begin to surface. Some put themselves forward, while others make informal enquiries. One possibility is Simone Inzaghi, currently in Saudi Arabia but ready to return to European football. Many names, one dugout. According to Tuttosport, chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has already set out his approach.

CONTE’S WORDS - What did Antonio Conte mean when he said: "Sooner or later, we will have to close that circle. I don’t know whether it will be in one, ten or fifteen years, but I know I left something at Juventus"? The manager from Salento has put his name back in contention as he finally gets the chance to take charge of a team he has long wanted to manage. He has regretted leaving it so many years ago and could once again become closely tied to its rebuilding.

His most significant comment to Cronache concerned not whether he would return, but the circumstances in which he might do so: "I often meet Juventus supporters who ask me: "When are you coming back?". My answer is that I’ll return when the opportunity arises, when certain circumstances come together." Come June, all those circumstances will be there: the Juventus job potentially vacant, Conte available and the chance to reshape the squad in his own image.

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INZAGHI’S NAME - According to Tuttosport, those remarks have once again divided Juventus supporters. Some yearn for their former leader’s return, while others believe his timing puts pressure on a team fighting to stay in the race for Champions League qualification rather than helping them. Carnevali is torn too. His ideal manager works in step with the club, pursues a shared plan and does not put him at odds with comments to the press. Reports that Simone Inzaghi wants to leave Al Hilal and return to Europe or Italy therefore appeal most to the chief executive. According to Tuttosport, Carnevali would prefer someone like the coach from Piacenza over Conte.

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AND SPALLETTI? - Carnevali’s clearest position, though, concerns the present. He has no desire to part ways with Luciano Spalletti, nor is there any possibility of doing so right now. The Tuscan manager received unequivocal backing immediately after the worst defeat of the season against Genoa. Barring disasters in the next two matches against Venezia and Como, he will remain in charge until the end of the season. Juventus will then judge him on whether or not they qualify for the Champions League.

The club will discuss his future and any possible change only at the end of the season, even if Juventus qualify. Carnevali has not entirely welcomed Spalletti’s continued criticism of the transfer market and the club’s decisions either, so a review will be necessary. Will Spalletti stay, or will Conte or Inzaghi replace him? For now, only results on the pitch can provide the answer.