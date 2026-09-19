Greek sports portal TV Proponitika reports that three Bundesliga clubs, RB Leipzig, VfB Stuttgart and TSG Hoffenheim, have set their sights on PAOK Saloniki's Christos Zafeiris.

The report adds that the 23-year-old's advisers have already made initial contacts in Germany and are preparing for the upcoming winter transfer window.

PAOK only signed the central midfielder from Slavia Prague in summer 2025 for a hefty €10.5 million and tied him down until 2029. He previously played in the same team as new Borussia Dortmund signing Konstantelias.

A winter move therefore looks tricky, not least because no offers have been made. RB Leipzig, VfB Stuttgart and TSG Hoffenheim are said to be monitoring the 17-cap Greece international very closely, but none has taken any concrete steps yet.

So far this season, Zafeiris has made 10 appearances in all competitions for PAOK, registering two goal involvements (two goals).