Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have pinpointed a key priority for their new board, and they hope to settle it within the next few days.

According to sources speaking to "Arriyadiyah", the management of Al-Ahli Club company have made signing a new sporting director one of the new board's top priorities. The appointment would fill the void left by Osama Hawsawi, who has resigned.

Leading the search is the board of directors, working in full coordination with the chief executive and drawing on specialist external expertise in recruiting sporting management talent. Talks with several candidates are still ongoing. The club want the right man rather than a quick fix for such an important post.

Those same sources insist the executive management continue to work alongside the board on the club's plans, strategies and priorities for the period ahead. Claims that the board are stepping back from football and handing responsibility for first-team sporting decisions to the chief executive are, they say, simply untrue.

Next matches AHL Saudi Pro League 12:00 ALK

The western giants' board are committed to clear governance and an institutional approach to decision-making. Strengthening the club's sporting structure ranks among their main goals, as does empowering specialist, qualified staff to make and carry out decisions within their own remit, all in Al-Ahli's interest.

On the fifth of this October, Al-Ahli Club company announced their new board of directors, chaired by Abdullah bin Aidarous Al-Sabban. It was an administrative shift that chimes with the transitional phase sweeping through Saudi clubs' companies.

Joining Al-Sabban on the board are Jake Silverstein, Ahmed bin Hamid Al-Thubaiti, Mohammed bin Ammar Al-Dabbagh, Iyad bin Rashad Rida, Hussein bin Hassan Eid and Atef bin Mahdi Muqni.