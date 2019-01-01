Consistency key for Erasmus to cement Bafana Bafana spot - Benni McCarthy

The legendary Bafana striker has advised the Cape Town city forward, who has been handed an opportunity to cement his place in the national team

head coach Benni McCarthy believes Kermit Erasmus will have to be consistent in order to cement his place in the squad.

The diminutive striker has been included in the Bafana Bafana squad which is set to take on Zambia in an international friendly match next month.

McCarthy feels Erasmus is getting back to his best after the marksman netted for City in their 2-1 defeat to in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match in midweek.

“Kermit is hardworking and his movement has been amazing," McCarthy told the media.

"He is getting back to his best but I think he also needs to be more consistent because as a striker. You are going to go into games where you don’t get opportunities and that is how life is.

"But when you get a game and you get three or four, score because it is what the best players in the world do and if you want to compete."

The retired striker explained it is important for Erasmus to score goals regularly for the Citizens as he is competing with the likes of Percy Tau, Lebogang Mothiba and Bradley Grobler in the national team.

"It is not like it is easy for him, he is up against Percy Tau who is scoring for , and he is competing with Lebo Mothiba and Bradley Grobler,” he added.

"If you're a man on form and you don’t play, then you have the right to go to the coach and say, why did you pick me in your squad?"

Erasmus has found the back of the net twice in four PSL matches this season and he is City's first-choice striker under McCarthy.

"But when you don’t score then you have to take what is coming to you, you have to sit on the bench without a complaint and that is what I am expecting and that is what I want from Kermit," he explained.

"He has the calibre but he needs to be consistent."

Zambia are set to host South Africa at the Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday, September 7.