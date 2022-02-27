Conservative Baxter tactics nearly cost Kaizer Chiefs again

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter's insistence on starting with only three attacking players nearly cost Amakhosi before they managed to scrape an unconvincing 1-0 over Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.

The win was the first of the year for Chiefs in their third game, and it was the first goal they have scored since 2021.

There was an element of fortune about the victory and it was tough on Baroka, who had squandered some great chances to win it.

Amakhosi, meanwhile, had not provided the home defence with many problems of the night as their front three of Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat and Samir Nurkovic were largely frustrated as they were kept under wraps.

It's Baxter's preference on playing a third central defender, in this case, Thabani Dube, which is seemingly depriving the team of another attack-minded player.

That's especially the case when the two players in front of Dube, Kearyn Buchanan and Phathutshedzo Nange, are not known for their attacking qualities.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the match, Baxter commented:

“[Baroka’s] main weapon was to get balls into the box and we had three centre-backs, and I was worried that over-ambition to go win the game, would result in losing the game."

Those few words perhaps sum up well how Baxter's conservative approach is holding his side back.

Once the likes of Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama and Sabelo Radebe did get on the field, Chiefs looked more dangerous. Kgaogelo Sekgota also came on, but only in the dying seconds, and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo was another option who could have been used.

Not only did they bring more of a threat themselves, but they drew markers away from the Amakhosi forwards who had started the game, such as Billiat, who netted the winner.

But why not start with more of these creative, goal-scoring players, instead of the five-man defence, is the question Chiefs fans may be asking.

Instead of worrying about conceding, a larger array of Chiefs’ attacking talent could instead be keeping the opponents more concerned about defending their own half.

It's a switch in mindset, and formation, which Baxter appears reluctant to make.