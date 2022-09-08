Confusion reigns at Chippa United as Klate sacking rumours reach fever pitch

The 37-year-old’s job appeared to be on the line in recent days but his situation became more delicate on Wednesday evening

Conflicting reports dominated on Thursday regarding Daine Klate’s tenure as Chippa United coach.

Following Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns, the former Orlando Pirates attacker was rumoured to have been fired from his job.

Reports suggested he did not attend Thursday’s training session with his assistants Morgan Mammila and Siyabulela Gwambi said to have been in charge of the first team.

Klate himself had told SABC Sport that he is no longer Chippa United coach, just seven games into his spell at the club.

“I am relieved to be relieved of my duties to tell you the truth,” he told SABC Sport.

“But I took the job knowing what I was getting myself into. I take the lessons and I will grow from that and wish the club nothing but the best.”

But in another report, he said he was unaware of where he stood with the club.

“I’m not 100% sure,” he told Times Live.

“I haven’t heard anything yet. As far as I am aware we are still looking at it and I haven’t been told anything to confirm anything as yet.

“I am still here at the office and yes, I believe there are meetings that are taking place. But there is nothing official that I can confirm at this stage.”

Chippa executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi denied Klate was sacked. “No, it’s not true,” Mzinzi said.

Reports that Klate’s job was on the line were gaining traction in recent days as the Chilli Boys languished at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League standings.

Chippa have managed just one win, two draws and four defeats, leaving them at the foot of the table.

Interestingly, their win came away at Orlando Pirates and it was a result touted to spark a resurgence.

But from then, they went on to record a draw and three defeats, including the home loss to Sundowns.

If it is confirmed that Klate is fired, he becomes the second coach to lose his job in the PSL this season after another youthful tactician Romain Folz parted ways with Marumo Gallants last weekend.