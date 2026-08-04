Al-Hazem have confirmed what Kooora recently revealed, announcing the signing of a former Al-Ahly target to replace Syrian striker Omar Al-Soma next season.

The club broke the news with a video clip on their official X account, unveiling Congolese forward Afimico Pululu on a free transfer from Poland's Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Kooora had reported on 18 July that Pululu underwent a medical in Tunisia ahead of a move to Al-Hazem during the current summer window.

The Congolese striker steps in for Al-Soma, who departed after just one season with the club. In that campaign the Syrian scored 9 goals and provided an assist in 26 matches.

Pululu shone in Poland last term. He racked up 21 goals and 8 assists in 47 matches across all competitions.

His finest work came the season before, in 2024-2025, when the 27-year-old finished as top scorer in the UEFA Europa Conference League with 8 goals.

Those displays caught the eye of Al-Ahly, who opened talks over a move last winter according to several reports, only for the deal to fall through.

Now 27, Pululu launched his professional career at Switzerland's Basel, breaking into the first team in 2019. He moved to Germany's Greuther Furth in 2022 before joining the Polish champions the following year.

Across three years at Jagiellonia Bialystok, Pululu made 134 appearances, scoring 56 goals and adding 17 assists thanks to his ability to operate on the wing too.