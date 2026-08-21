Confirmed! Orlando Pirates announce shock departure of Deano van Rooyen by mutual consent

In a move that has caught many supporters by surprise, Orlando Pirates have officially sanctioned the departure of Deano van Rooyen.

The club released a formal statement on Friday confirming that the defender is moving on to pastures new.

According to the club, the decision was reached amicably after extensive discussions regarding the player's future and his desire to secure a new chapter in his professional career:

Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Deano van Rooyen will be leaving the club, after the player and the club agreed to part ways by mutual consent.

The decision follows open conversations between Deano and the Club, with both sides agreeing that the time is right for him to begin a new chapter in his career.

Van Rooyen joined the Buccaneers from Stellenbosch FC ahead of the 2024/25 season, arriving as one of the most consistent full-backs in the Betway Premiership. At the Club, he delivered exactly what was asked of him. Whether starting or coming off the bench, Deano carried himself as a model professional throughout his time at the club – where he recorded over 50 appearances.

Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Deano for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours.