Confirmed: Mokwena signs new Mamelodi Sundowns deal ahead of 2023-24 PSL season

Seth Willis
Rhulani Mokwena Mamelodi Sundowns.Backpagepix.
PSLMamelodi SundownsTransfers

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that Rhulani Mokwena is now contracted at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

  • Mokwena's contract was almost ending
  • Tactician had no intention of leaving
  • Downs extend his stay

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena's contract at Sundowns was set to expire at the end of this month, but the 36-year-old was not keen on seeking a new challenge.

The Brazilians are satisfied with what the tactician managed to achieve with the team in the 2022-23 season and have decided to keep him until 2027.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Four more years with coach [Mokwena]," the Premier Soccer League champions confirmed on Tuesday.

"Masandawana, we are delighted to announce that our head {Mokwena] has signed a four-year contract extension."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena has been the sole head coach at the club since the technical team's reshuffle in October 2022.

He has managed the team in 20 PSL matches and lost none. In the recent 2022-23 season, he guided Sundowns to their sixth consecutive league crown with seven games to spare.

Masandawana further reached the semi-final of the Caf Champions League where they fell to Wydad Casablanca.

In the new campaign, the management will definitely be demanding more from the youthful tactician.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena will now have to strengthen his team to stand a chance of hitting greater heights in the forthcoming campaign.

