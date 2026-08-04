Confirmed! Kaizer Chiefs announce departure of Glody Makabi Lilepo to Libyan giants

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding Glody Lilepo's future at Kaizer Chiefs, the club has finally confirmed his departure.

The 29-year-old, who missed the Amakhosi's pre-season tour in Spain amid links with a move away, has joined Libyan outfit Al Ahly Benghazi.

The Glamour Boys announced the transfer in a statement on Tuesday morning:

Democratic Republic of Congo-born forward Glody Makabi Lilepo has completed a move from Kaizer Chiefs to Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi, following an agreement on the transfer fee between the two Clubs.

The 29-year-old versatile attacker joined the Soweto giants in January 2025 from French outfit Valenciennes. During his time at Amakhosi, Lilepo featured in 56 matches in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 5 assists for the team. His versatility as both a winger and forward made him a valuable option in Chiefs’ attacking setup.

Lilepo’s departure marks the end of an impactful one-and-a-half-year spell at Naturena, where he contributed several memorable performances whenever he donned the Chiefs jersey.

Some of the highlights include winning the Nedbank Cup barely four months after his arrival at Chiefs, and being nominated for goal-of-the-season in the PSL awards in 2025/26 season.

The Club wishes Lilepo success in Libya and throughout the remainder of his football career.









Meanwhile, Benghazi took to social media to welcome the winger to the club:

To the recruitment file and the start with the shining attacker "Macabi Lybibo" 😎👋

Macabi officially represents the colors of Al Ahly 🤝🇦🇹







