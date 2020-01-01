Confirmed: Furman leaving SuperSport, not retiring from international football

The 31-year-old’s future has been a subject of speculation but his next destination has now been established

Dean Furman will be going back to upon the expiration of his SuperSport United contract, but will not be retiring from international football, his agent Glynn Binkin has confirmed.

Furman’s current contract expires in June and he will be returning to England where he has previously played for Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers.

While Furman has before expressed interest to go back to England, he once said that he was still open to joining another Premier Soccer League ( ) club.

But Binkin’s confirmation pours cold water on rumours that the player will remain in the PSL.

“Dean is going back to UK at the end of the season. That is confirmed,” Binkin told IOL

“Why should he retire from international duty? He is not going to retire from the national team. He is still available for selection and will be available even next season.

“We will sit down at the end of the season and see what options we have.”

Furman has been an integral member of the national team, featuring at three with Bafana Bafana.

were rumoured to be interested in signing Furman but following Binkin’s revelations, it is still to be seen if the Brazilians will still officially launch a bid for the player’s services.