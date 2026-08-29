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Hussein Hamdy

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Confirmed: financial details of Barcola's move to Liverpool revealed

Transfers
B. Barcola
Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Premier League
France
England

Medical examination date set

Liverpool have wrapped up a deal to sign France forward Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain during the current transfer window.

According to Britain's The Athletic, the English club will pay a package worth 106 million pounds, plus add-ons of 17 million pounds, for the 23-year-old.

The France international will sign a five-year contract with Andoni Iraola's side. He is due to undergo a medical within the next 24 hours.

Liverpool had earmarked Barcola as a primary target to help fill the void left by Mohamed Salah, who departed at the end of last season. Barcola, for his part, was keen on the move to Anfield despite having two years left on his PSG deal.

Talks on Tuesday finally cleared up every detail of the proposed transfer, breaking the deadlock. Richard Hughes, chief executive Billy Hogan and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon led the charge for Liverpool, with Nasser Al-Khelaifi negotiating for PSG.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM

Under Luis Enrique last season, Barcola was a regular, racking up 49 appearances, 13 goals and seven assists despite the direct competition of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue. All of it came as PSG defended their Ligue 1 and Champions League titles.

He had broken into the first team during the 2021-2022 campaign, scoring 39 goals and providing 37 assists across 152 matches. Yet PSG left him out of the squad for their Ligue 1 opener against Rennes on Sunday, and he was absent again from the 2-2 draw against Lille on Friday evening.

A graduate of the Lyon academy, Barcola played a prominent role for France at the World Cup this summer, featuring in all eight matches and scoring three goals.

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