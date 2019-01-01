Confirmed: Bidvest Wits release Johannes, Lakay and Nxumalo

The trio have had their contracts terminated by the Clever Boys after failing to make an appearance this season

Former champions have confirmed the departures of three players.

Robyn Johannes, Fagrie Lakay and Prince Nxumalo are now free agents after being released by the Clever Boys.

Rumours indicating the trio had been released by the club emerged on Wednesday morning.

Wits club director George Mogotsi, who is the longest-serving administrator at the club, has since confirmed the news.

"Yes, it's true. The three players have been released by the club," Mogotsi told Goal.

This comes after Wits announced Jose Ferreira has been released from his position as CEO of the club, through mutual agreement, with immediate effect on Wednesday morning.

Nxumalo's departure has come as a big surprise as the experienced striker only joined Wits from Cape Town on a free transfer two months ago.

The 29-year-old striker, who signed a pre-contract with the Students in January 2019, leaves the Braamfontein-based side having failed to make a single appearance for the team.

On the other hand, Lakay and Johannes struggled for game time this season as they did not feature in Wits' first four PSL matches.

Johannes is known to be on the radar of his former club, with coach Benni McCarthy having expressed his interest in the 33-year-old central defender.

Lakay, who only joined Wits from SuperSport United in January 2019, has since been linked with his hometown club, Cape Town City.