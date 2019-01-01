Confederation Cup: Jaouani urges Berkane not to rest on laurels

The Moroccan boss knows the title isn't yet secured despite his side's 1-0 victory over African giants SC Zamalek on Sunday

RS Berkane boss Mounir Jaouani has urged his players not to rest on their laurels despite securing a 1-0 victory over SC in the first-leg of the Confederation Cup final at the Stade Municipal on Sunday.

The Oranges had missed opportunities to score during the game, and just when it seemed the encounter would end goalless, Togo striker Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba scored a 94th-minute winner.

The goal was his eighth of the competition, and gives the Oranges a slight edge heading into the reverse fixture at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Sunday.

However, as reported by the BBC, Jaouani has pressed his team to deliver another quality display in the second-leg in Alexandria.

"My players performed well, and we had so many chances to score," he told journalists after the game. "Now we have a big mission to bring the title from .

"I would like to thank the fans who supported us till we scored the last-minute goal," he added. "We know the second leg match will be difficult, but I think today's goal was the goal of the championship."

The Oranges, who are appearing in their first Confederation Cup final, have never won a continental competition, and have never even won the Moroccan title.