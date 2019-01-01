Concerns for Booysen and Dax as Kaizer Chiefs reveal squad numbers for new signings

The two squad numbers Booysen and Andriamirado used last season have been handed to Kotei and Baccus respectively

officially unveiled their home and away jerseys for the 2019/20 season at their headquarters on Tuesday night.

The Soweto giants also paraded their new signings, who were handed their shirt numbers for the upcoming campaign.

However, there are concerns over the futures of Mario Booysen and Andriamirado Andrianarimanana after their squad numbers were given to James Kotei and Kearyn Baccus respectively.

Booysen's future has been the subject of speculation but it's unclear as to whether or not that's the case with Dax.

Also present at Tuesday's press conference were Samir Nurkovic and Lazarus Kambole

Serbian striker Nurkovic has been handed the No.9 jersey which previously belonged to Gustavo Paez.

Zambian marksman Kambole will wear the No.7 jersey. The jersey had not been used since the departure of Katlego Mphela from the club four years ago.

Despite adding only four new faces thus far, Amakhosi are expected to continue monitoring the transfer market, according to communications manager Vina Maphosa.

"We've signed only four players, but any time is tea time, especially considering that the window period will only close at the end of next month," Maphosa told the media.