France suffered a potential blow ahead of the upcoming international break on Wednesday evening, when defender Maxence Lacroix limped out of Chelsea's last-16 EFL Cup clash with Liverpool.

The 26-year-old started at the heart of Chelsea's defence alongside compatriot Wesley Fofana, but he felt pain in the back of his left thigh before the break and made way for Levi Colwill.

Trouble struck during a Liverpool counter-attack. Lacroix's movement slowed the instant he planted his left leg, and he signalled to come off with the score level at 1-1. Morgan Rogers and Cody Gakpo had traded penalties, and the Reds eventually settled the tie on spot-kicks.

Zidane awaits developments on Lacroix's injury

Few players have mattered more to Chelsea this season. Lacroix has started 10 of the team's 11 matches, so the timing could hardly be worse.

Next matches ITA UEFA Nations League A 14:45 FRA

His fitness now hangs over the France squad that Zinedine Zidane is due to name on 6 November for the UEFA Nations League meetings with Italy and Turkey, according to French network RMC.

Les Bleus travel to the San Siro to face Italy on 12 November, then take on Turkey in Bordeaux three days later.

Lacroix featured in all four France matches during the first international break under Zidane, starting three of them alongside Dayot Upamecano, Jérémy Jacquet and Loïc Badé.

How long he stays out remains unclear. The nature and severity of the problem will determine whether he can line up for his country in the coming fixtures.

Dembélé adds to France's concerns

Lacroix is not the only worry. Zidane also faces fresh doubt over the fitness of Ousmane Dembélé, the Paris Saint-Germain star and 2025 Ballon d'Or winner.

Dembélé limped out of PSG's Champions League clash with Barcelona after injuring his left thigh muscle, a problem expected to sideline him for three weeks.

That timeframe could see his return clash with the international break, throwing his involvement against Italy and Turkey into doubt and piling more pressure on Zidane before he finalises his squad.