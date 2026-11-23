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Last weekend, Juventus welcomed Francisco Conceicao back into the squad after he recovered from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the defeat to Lazio on 18 October. The Portuguese winger, born in 2002, did not feature in the 4-0 win over Venezia, with Luciano Spalletti leaving him on the bench. He must now win back a place in the team. Already, numerous transfer rumours are circulating about Conceicao's future, including a possible move in the January window.

Following the win in the 12th round of Serie A, Spalletti set out his attacking options: "I need another forward in there with all these matches. On the right, I have three wide players: Conceicao, Zhegrova and Nico. On the left, I have Alajbegovic, Yildiz and Boga. Kolo Muani? I need to encourage him to play as a striker: he has to be good at finding space to run in behind. When he receives the ball centrally with a man behind him, he isn't comfortable: I need him as a centre-forward too, even though we also have Ekhator now".

Plenty of wide players, but a shortage of centre-forwards means Juventus are also looking to the transfer market for solutions. There could be new arrivals (Sorloth?) and departures, potentially including Conceicao.

Even with four goals against Venezia, Juventus have struggled to score under Spalletti. That makes action in the January transfer window urgent. Juventus will also have to sell to buy, despite the capital increase recently approved by the board of directors. The question is whether Conceicao should be considered among the players who could leave Turin in January, alongside Gatti, Cambiaso and Zhegrova, the three leading candidates for a sale.

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Fabrizio Romano discussed Conceicao's situation on his YouTube channel a few days ago: "Conceicao was never really close to leaving Juventus during the summer, first and foremost because that was his wish. Conceicao is happy at Juve, he wants to stay at Juventus, and he's very pleased that Juve made such a strong commitment to him a year and a half ago, going on to sign him permanently and pay a significant sum to have him. So Conceicao is very happy at Juventus," reports TuttoJuve.com.

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Romano added: "There was a lot of talk about the Premier League, but none of those stories were concrete or true, let's put it that way. There was a possibility with Al-Hilal, in the sense that Al-Hilal considered him among a list of wide players. There were two or three names, then they signed Martinelli and Summerville. Conceicao certainly wants to continue at Juve and isn't planning a move in January, and neither are Juventus. All the information we're getting about Conceicao today points towards him staying and the two sides continuing together. Then again, the transfer market can bring surprises. If a huge offer were to come in, never say never. But today, in November, Conceicao and Juventus aren't planning to part ways. In fact, they absolutely expect to continue together at least until the end of the season."

According to Romano, Conceicao is therefore most likely to stay at Juventus through January and until June. After that, plenty could change in the summer, one way or the other. His future will depend on several factors: his wishes, the size of any offers, who is coaching Juventus (Spalletti? Simone Inzaghi? Conte?), the formation, the size and technical make-up of Juventus' attack in 2027-28, and the No. 7's performances between now and June.

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On the numbers, how much would Juventus need to receive to avoid a loss? First, what did they spend to sign Conceicao? The player, born in 2002, arrived at the club's Continassa training ground from Porto on a loan costing €7 million, plus €3 million in bonuses, in the summer of 2024. A year later, in July 2025, Juventus signed him permanently: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Porto FC for the permanent acquisition of the sporting rights to Francisco Fernandes da Conceição for a fee of €30.4 million, payable over four financial years, plus additional costs of €1.6 million. Juventus have signed a playing contract with the player until 30 June 2030."

In light of those figures, Juventus would need to sell Conceicao for at least €18 million in July 2027 to make a profit, while an offer of at least €21 million would be needed to convince the club's directors in January 2027. Those sums are hardly out of reach. They look fairly modest given the spending power of clubs in the Premier League and La Liga who might consider signing the Portuguese winger. The same goes for clubs in the Arab world. Conceicao is unlikely to leave as early as January, though a departure from Turin in January remains plausible. Much will depend on the offers Juventus receive, and everyone at Juventus is on the market if a suitable offer comes in. No one at Juve is unsellable as a matter of principle, as chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has made clear since taking up the role.