Concacaf postpones 2020 Nations League Finals due to coronavirus outbreak

The confederation has said that it will reschedule the four matches for a later date

Concacaf has announced that the 2020 Nations League Finals, which included two semi-final matches, a third-place game and a final in Texas, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States men's national team was set to take on Honduras, with facing in semi-final matches in Houston on June 4, with a third place playoff and a final set for Dallas on June 7.

Instead, the matches have joined an ever-growing list of fixtures that have been postponed as Covid-19 continues to spread all over the globe.

More teams

"At Concacaf our thoughts are with all the communities affected by the spread of Covid-19 at this difficult time," a statement from Concacaf read.

"As we continue to assess our competitions scheduled to be played in the coming months, the welfare of everyone involved in football across our region remains our first priority.

"Given the ongoing public health situation, and following consultation with FIFA regarding the international football calendar, we have made the decision to suspend the Concacaf Nations League Finals, which was scheduled for June 4th – 7th 2020 in the Houston and Dallas areas.

"The event, which includes the Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and USA men’s national teams, will be rescheduled to take place at a later date in venues to be determined.

"This will be confirmed following further discussions with FIFA regarding the remaining international windows in the football calendar, and will obviously be subject to public health authorities deeming it safe for professional sports events to resume."

Concacaf also announced that it would be postponing Gold Cup qualifying matches that were scheduled for June.

Article continues below

The confederation's announcement came on the same day that FIFA's Covid-19 working group recommended the postponement of all international matches due to be played in the June window.

The Concacaf Nations League Finals now joins , the Copa America and the Olympics as major international football events scheduled for this summer that have been postponed in recent weeks.

Additionally, on Friday the Premier League announced that after previously targeting a return on April 30, matches will now be suspended indefinitely.