Complex calculations and a surprise on the horizon: Barcelona's European squad list on hot coals

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Barcelona enter the decisive stage of the Champions League with several issues surrounding their squad list, as the deadline for making changes to the registered names approaches, which could open the door for two talents from the club's academy to feature in the coming rounds.

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Barcelona have four matches left in the league phase, against Slavia Prague, Manchester City, Sporting Lisbon and Como. So far they've won three and lost one, against Paris Saint-Germain.

The league phase ends on 28 January, with the final deadline set for 4 February. By then, Barcelona will be able to register three new players in their European squad.

List B holds the key for the young talents

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", UEFA regulations split players into two lists. The first covers the players registered with the team. The second is reserved for young players who meet specific conditions, chief among them having spent at least two years at the club since turning 15.

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Barcelona's List B for the 2026-2027 season featured Jordi Pesquer, Landry Ferrer, Guillem Víctor, Àlex Campos, Brian Fariñas, Orian Goren, Pedro Villar and Shane Kluivert.

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List A contains the first-team players, plus Jesse Bisiwu and Hamza Abdelkarim. Neither has spent two years at the club, so they didn't qualify for the second list. Putting them on List A was the only way coach Hansi Flick could use them.

Ibrahima Tounkara and Hafiz Gariba await their chance

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Ibrahima Tounkara and Hafiz Gariba stand out among the players currently unable to feature in the Champions League. Neither meets the conditions for registration on List B.

Tounkara has spent more than two years at La Masia, but he didn't meet the requirement of having turned 15 during the required period. That rules him out of this route.

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Gariba's case is different. The 19-year-old joined the Barcelona academy less than two years ago.

Both need to be registered on List A to play in the next stage. Barcelona can do that at the end of January, but it would mean reshuffling a list that has already hit the maximum of 25 players.

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A possible departure could open the door

Barcelona's board will have to weigh up how to make room for the pair, whether by letting some players go or by taking advantage of any changes in the winter transfer window.

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Alejandro Balde is among the names who could be on the move in the coming period. Any new arrival will also play a part in shaping the European list.

Registering Tounkara and Gariba won't simply be a technical call for Flick, then. It will take careful sums: the permitted number, the players who could be removed from the list and potential signings before the deadline closes.