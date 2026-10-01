According to Sky, Barcelona and Inter Milan have stepped up their interest in Jeltsch. The report claims scouts from both clubs attended VfB's Champions League game against Viking Stavanger in Stuttgart a few weeks ago to watch him in person.

Sky also says several leading English clubs are tracking the 20-year-old alongside Barca and Inter. Spanish newspaper as recently reported that Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid also have Jeltsch on their radar.

How long is Finn Jeltsch under contract at VfB Stuttgart?

At Stuttgart, they would naturally like to keep Jeltsch for years to come. But with clubs of that calibre interested and his contract running until 2030, any sale of the defensive jewel would command a huge transfer fee.

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Back at the start of 2025, VfB signed Jeltsch from second-tier side 1. FC Nuremberg for €9.5 million. He has since become indispensable for coach Sebastian Hoeneß's side. This season, he has started all six competitive matches so far and has mostly impressed.

Meanwhile, new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp rewarded Jeltsch's progress with his first call-up to the senior national team. In the 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday, the Stuttgart player stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes, but he could make his international debut in Greece on Sunday.