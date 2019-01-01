Competing for the Caf Champions League will restore Kaizer Chiefs' dignity - Shongwe

The former Eswatini international also urged Amakhosi to take Cup competitions seriously as they look to clinch their fifth PSL trophy

Ex- goalkeeper William Shongwe says it is important for his side to compete in the Caf .

The Soweto giants do not have a good record in Africa's most prestigious club competition having even withdrawn from the tournament in the past.

They were eliminated in the first round by Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas in their last appearance in the tournament in 2016 having lost at home.

Shongwe, who played for Amakhosi in the 1980s, feels that playing on the continent will help restore the club's dignity in Africa.

“Chiefs went for a long time without winning a league title, things can change quickly in football but this time around they look set to win the league title,” Shongwe told Isolezwe.

“Chiefs is a respected team. If they win the league, they will go on to play on the continent, which will help restore their dignity on the continent and fight for their heritage as one of the best clubs on the continent. They need to plan."

Amakhosi have a had a great start to the current season in the Premier Soccer League ( ) as they are sitting pretty at the top of the standings having opened a 10-point lead.

However, the former shot-stopper would also like to see Chiefs perform well in Cup competitions after they were stunned by in this season's Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals.

“I don’t like the fact that they can’t compete and challenge for all Cup competitions. The Nedbank Cup is coming up next year and everyone wants to see how they will manage it and chase the league title," he added.

Chiefs, who are hoping to end their five-year trophy drought this season, have had some success on the continent having clinched the 2001 Caf African Cup Winners Cup.

Ernst Middendorp's men will be hoping to end the year with a win over Maritzburg in a league match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.