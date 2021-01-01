Compared to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates’ success this season has come back to haunt them

The Buccaneers are in action in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday evening against Al Ahli Benghazi at the Martyrs of February Stadium

Having players return from international duty with injuries and ailments has made life very difficult for Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Sunday's Group A match in the Confederation Cup will be the first time a Caf club game will be played in Libya since 2010 due to unrest in the country.

The fixture comes after the Afcon qualifiers and Pirates have been heavily hit by injuries to players who were away on international duty, including Thabang Monare and Innocent Maela, while Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo may still play despite having just returned with a stomach bug.

The likes of Deon Hotto, Thabiso Monyane and Thembinkosi Lorch also remain sidelined.

Apart from Monare, Maela and Hlatshwayo, two other Pirates players - Ben Motshwari and Vincent Pule - were also in the national team squad which travelled across the continent to Sudan last week.

Hotto, meanwhile, is integral to the Namibian side and Gabadinho Mhango is an important part of the Malawi team, when fit.

The vast array of Pirates’ internationals, some of whom are now injured, is in contrast to the situation at Kaizer Chiefs.

From Chiefs’ starting XI against Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League on Saturday, it was only Itumeleng Khune who had been involved internationally recently – he was an unused sub in the 2-1 defeat in Sudan, and it was debatable if the veteran’s place in the Bafana squad had been deserved in the first place, after what has been an erratic season.

The only other player to do duty at senior national team level for Amakhosi was Kenyan Anthony Akumu Agay, who was not in the squad on Saturday. Khama Billiat would have been with the Zimbabwean side, but has only just recovered from a broken leg.

In any case, as it has turned out, the success many of Pirates’ players have enjoyed this season has become a double-edged sword of late, as it also meant more games played, more travelling and more injuries.

To Chiefs’ credit, they put up some fighting display to beat Wydad 1-0, and their cause probably wasn’t hurt by having players who were a bit fresher, having not travelled across the continent for international duty.

For the Buccaneers, their squad depth will be put to the test in what is going to be a very tough away match for them in Libya. If they can come away with a point they will have done well.

Bucs top Group A with four points from two games. Enyimba and Al Ahli Benghazi both have three points and ES Setif have a single point.