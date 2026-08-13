The French Football Federation officially announced today the full coaching staff of the senior national team, led by Zinedine Zidane.

They will be presented in full at the start of next September.

According to the website "Foot Mercato", the final set-up will include a liaison officer, appointed under a secondment agreement between the French Football Federation and the Ministry of the Interior.

Here is the full coaching staff of the French national team:

Zinedine Zidane, senior team head coach, David Bettoni, assistant coach, Hamidou Msaidie, assistant coach, Fabien Barthez, goalkeeping coach, Grégory Dupont, strategy and performance adviser, Stéphane Blanc, technical observer, Fred Tabet, assistant coach and video data analyst, Clément Ébert, assistant video analyst.

Dr Hervé Collado leads the medical staff, joined by physiotherapists Maxime Matton, Paul Olive, Najib Rmita and Pierre-Yves Froidevaux, osteopath Philippe Boixel and podiatrist Marc Ritali.

Zidane has called upon a number of members of his coaching staff from his time at Real Madrid, most notably David Bettoni, Hamidou Msaidie and Grégory Dupont.