Compact Cup: 'Worried' Mngqithi thought Moagi was going to embarrass Mamelodi Sundowns

Dinaledi’s technical advisor, Manqoba Mngqithi has admitted that he thought Kabelo Moagi would humiliate his club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Sundowns reserve team midfielder is amongst the players that have been selected to participate in the first of its kind “viewer’s choice” competition, DStv Compact Cup.

Dinaledi are set to take on Amabutho in the third-place playoff match at FNB Stadium on Saturday after losing 3-0 to Coastal United in the semi-final in Durban last weekend.

Mngqithi, who is Sundowns' first-team co-head coach, stated that Masandawana's heavy schedule has prevented him from watching the club's reserve team in action in the DStv Diski Challenge.

“With the programme at Sundowns, of late, one hasn’t got enough time to look at these youngsters," Mngqithi told the media."

"But when we came with this team, there was a player from Sundowns who was in the squad and surprisingly we were doing some tests at the club before we came to camp.

"I looked at his biomechanics and I said ‘how could the supporters select him?’ I was then worried thinking he’s going to be an embarrassment to our team."

However, the accomplished tactician has since been blown away by the youngster's talent and now believes he will play for the club's first team very soon.

"But when I looked at the player in training, I was so surprised by how good he is. And I could see him playing for Sundowns in the near future," he added.

"So you can see the positive spin-offs of the introductions of young players at this kind of space.”

Warriors will take on Coastal United in the Compact Cup final on Saturday afternoon.