Compact Cup: Dinaledi vs Amabutho Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Dinaledi will go head to head with Amabutho in the DStv Compact Cup third-place playoff match at FNB Stadium on Saturday morning.



Nicknamed Stars, Dinaledi were embarrassed by Coastal United in their semi-final encounter last weekend as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at Moses Mabhida Stadium.



Stars, who boast of players from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, will now be determined to clinch the third spot with a victory over Amabutho.



They will face off with an Amabutho side that is also wounded having suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to a star-studded Warriors team in a semi-final clash that was played in Durban.



Affectionately known as the Army, Amabutho will fancy their chances against a Dinaledi side that conceded three goals against Coastal.



Game Dinaledi vs Amabutho Date Saturday, January 28 Time 11:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/za SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squad & Team News

Dan Malesela, the Dinaledi coach, admitted that his charges lacked the hunger to win their semi-final match and he was also left to rue the team's missed chances.



Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa are among the most popular players in the Stars team and they are likely to receive enough votes to keep them in the starting line-up.



The two Sundowns attackers will be under pressure to repay the fans' faith in them by scoring and inspiring Dinaledi to a victory over Amabutho.





Meanwhile, Lehlohonolo Seema, the Amabutho coach, felt that his side deserved to beat the Warriors as they took lead, but they slipped up and lost the game.



The former Lesotho international urged his charges to focus on trying to end their Compact Cup campaign with a win over Dinaledi and he will look to Golden Arrows winger Pule Mmodi once again.



Mmodi was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch in the semi-final match and he was deservedly named Man of the Match. Mmodi could be the player to lead Army to a win over Dinaledi.

Match Preview

This will be the first-ever meeting between Dinaledi and Amabutho.