Compact Cup - Dinaledi FC 1-0 Amabutho: Kapinga strike fires Stars past Army to win bronze

Lesedi Kapinga’s wonder strike saw Dinaledi FC beat Amabutho 1-0 and claim the DStv Compact Cup bronze medal in the third-place playoff match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The contest was settled as early as four minutes through Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Kapinga’s well-struck shot from outside the box.

It was a good recovery for Dinaledi who had suffered a 3-0 beating by Coastal United in the semi-final, while for Amabutho, it was another frustrating defeat.

Both sides had goalkeepers being changed from those who started in the previous match.

SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova was drafted into the squad to replace Dinaledi’s Ricardo Goss but it was Riyaad Pieterse who started in goal.

Amabutho also saw Golden Arrows gloveman Sifiso Mlungwana starting in place of Veli Mothwa.

Kapinga wasted no time when he picked his spot from outside the box, before beautifully placing the ball into the top corner, giving Mlungwana no chance.

Shortly after, Mnafuthi Nxumalo then almost doubled Dinaledi’s lead but Mlungwana did well to tip his shot over the bar.

Dinaledi had two shots on target by the half-hour mark as Amabutho struggled to create chances with their lead striker Boingi Ntuli hardly on the ball.

But Amabutho then almost got a breakthrough in the 34th minute when Leletu Skelem headed just wide off a Keagan Ritchie cross.

So comfortable were Dinaledi that they started showboating.

Twice inside two minutes towards half-time, the side made up of KwaZulu-Natal teams thought they deserved a penalty when Pule Mmodi was pushed inside the box by Sello Motsepe and then when Siyethemba Sithebe was also pulled down but the referee Akhona Makhalima waved played on.

The second half started slowly but the best of Mlungwana was then brought out by Gaston Sirino’s curler, with the Arrows goalkeeper superbly pushing it for a corner kick 10 minutes after the restart.

Shortly after, Pieterse was called to block a shot from Samkelo Mzolo who had just come on, in what was Amabutho’s first serious attempt at goal in the match.

As the match edged to its conclusion, Amabutho were again denied what looked like a genuine penalty when Pieterse tackled Mzolo inside the box.

That was Pieterse’s last involvement in the match and he was replaced by Chigova, who made two brilliant saves immediately after his introduction to save Dinaledi from Amabutho’s relentless push for an equaliser.