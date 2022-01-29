Compact Cup: Coastal United vs Warriors Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The combination between three Soweto sides Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC, as well as TS Galaxy will be put to the test again when Warriors FC take on Coastal United in the final of the DStv Compact Cup at FNB Stadium.

In an unconvincing show, the Warriors battled to a narrow 2-1 victory over Amabutho to reach the final of this inaugural tournament.

They now face Coastal United who swatted aside Dinaledi FC 3-0 in impressive fashion to secure their ticket to the final.

Coastal United are made up of Cape Town City, Stellenbosch, Chippa United and Baroka FC.

It is the combination between traditional giants Chiefs and Pirates as well as their Soweto rivals Swallows FC which would be under the spotlight to see if it could yield something positive.

Coastal United would, however, be keen to make their much-fancied opponents and their big names count little in this contest.

Game Coastal United vs Warriors FC Date Saturday, January 29 Time 14:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Coastal United will be without Stellenbosch central defender Robyn Johannes who was red-carded in the semi-final against Dinaledi.

His Stellies teammate Marc van Heerden would start and provide cover at the back.

Coached by Stellenbosch’s Steve Barker, Coastal United will be expecting more from the likes of Baroka’s Evidence Makgopa, Thabo Nodada and Nathan Sinkala who were not at their best in the semi-final.

Warriors coach Dylan Kerr will go into battle without two unnamed players who tested positive for Covid-19.

But with his side boasting big names from PSL giants, Kerr would be hoping not to feel the absence of the two players.

Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune proved that he is still on top of his game in the semi-final against Amabutho.

If he is not one of the Covid-19 affected players, he would be back to raise up his hand again and show Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter that he deserves regular game time.

Match Preview

Coastal United go into this match boasting of the record of being the highest-scoring team in this tournament so far after pumping in three goals in the semi-final.

Cape Town City’s 16-year-old attacker Liphumlo Sifumba is the only DStv Diski Challenge player to score in this competition after his cracker from outside the box added on to Ashley du Preez, Taariq Fielies goals to hand Coastal the convincing victory last weekend.

Coastal United are also the only team yet to concede, making Oscarine Masuluke the only goalkeeper to manage a clean sheet.

If available, Monnapule Saleng who scored Warriors’ goal against Amabutho would be eager to breach Masuluke together with other Warriors attackers.

After Kerr's side was aided by Siyethemba Sithebe's own goal to reach the final, their attackers might need to up their game on Saturday.