Comoros file appeal with CAS seeking Cameroon disqualification from Afcon 2019

The Comoros Football Federation first approached Caf last month seeking Cameroon’s expulsion from the 2019 Afcon

Comoros have gone to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appealing against Caf’s alleged refusal to disqualify Cameroon from the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

The Ffc sought Cameroon’s explusion from the tournament after the Central Africans were stripped of 2019 hosting rights.

Citing article 92 of Caf regulations, Comoros first argued their case with the continental football governing body before now filing a complaint with CAS, according to a social media post by team general manager Ben Amir Saadi.

According to Article 92 of Caf regulations: “If a country having been entrusted with the organisation of the final tournament of the Africa Cup of Nations is desisting or the tournament is being withdrawn from it, it shall be subject, in addition to further disciplinary sanctions, to a fine fixed according to the following scale:

“92.3. Withdrawal notified within one year before the date of the final tournament: a fine of five hundred thousand (500,000) U.S. dollars and a suspension of the next edition of Afcon of it’s A national team, without considering the concerned edition.”

To strengthen their case, Comoros have cited the case study of Morocco being expelled from the 2015 Afcon finals after withdrawing their hosting responsibility.

They also pointed at Kenya, who had the 2018 African Nations Championships (Chan) hosting rights taken away from them before being disqualified from the tournament for not being ready to host.

The Madagascar national U-17 team were also kicked-out of the 2017 U-17 Afcon finals after they had hosting rights withdrawn from them for ill-preparedness.

Interestingly, Cameroon host Comoros meet in the final Afcon qualifier and the latter need nothing short of a win to book a place at the finals for the first time ever in their history.

Second-placed Cameroon and Comoros on third spot are separated by three points in Group B whose leaders Morocco have already qualified.