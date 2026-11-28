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Mattia Liberali has opened up about his Italy call-up, his move to Como and his time at Milan.

The Como attacking midfielder, born in 2007 and formerly of Milan, spoke to SportWeek, the weekly magazine published on Saturdays with La Gazzetta dello Sport: "My first senior Italy call-up? I was playing FC 27 on the PlayStation to try out my card. Finally, I should add: in the preceding months, between matches and travelling, I'd hardly ever found the time. I scored several goals with my character, but he wasn't very good. I've put him through an evolution and he's improving."

"I saw a message from Caqueret in the team chat: 'Well done, Matti!' I opened WhatsApp and everyone had congratulated me. Then I went on Instagram and the first post I saw was a video of Mancini announcing the names of the players called up. Mine was among them. The first people I called were my parents. They know me well. They know I'm not someone who shows 100% of what I'm feeling. They said, 'Are you happy or not?' because I didn't really look it. I couldn't wait, but I'm a very practical person: I wanted to go there and experience it. That's it. I can't get too excited beforehand."

"Being at Coverciano was strange. I'd been there before with the youth national teams, but it's a completely different thing with the senior side. You feel a different weight of responsibility. Then there were new team-mates, players who play for Manchester City, Arsenal and Inter. I already knew Calafiori and he helped me. On the pitch, Donnarumma, and Gatti too, really keep you focused. Then there was Bonucci and Bollini as well, who'd already coached me."

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"Mancini didn't say anything in particular to me. From a football point of view, he just spoke about two or three movements. Otherwise, he welcomed me and told me to stay calm."

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"What did Cisse and I say to each other? Football is unpredictable, everything happens so quickly. It feels like a lifetime has passed, but it's actually only been a year. What really made me laugh was the press conference, given that until the other day we were together in the Catanzaro dressing room."

"Serie B wasn't easy at first. It was my first experience away from home and I was coming from an environment like Milan's. A lot of young players underestimate the difference between a Primavera youth team and Serie B. The manager, the director and the staff helped me a lot. I spent the first few months in the gym building muscle. I wasn't playing. They told me to stay calm, but it was tough. Then, when you see the first results, you realise you're on the right track. It always depends on you: how much effort and dedication you put in. I've gained 7 kilos of muscle, but I still need to gain more. I really feel the difference when I play, especially in challenges with other players. It's not as if I'm a bodybuilder now, though."

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"Why did Milan sell me? Honestly, I hadn't understood Milan's reasons. At Catanzaro I had to question myself more, and that really helped me to look inward and get to know myself. Last summer, I was honoured by Milan's interest. I'd also received messages from the club's management, from important figures there. But, together with my agent Alessandro Lucci, I chose from the outset to go to Como to develop gradually. The decision had already been made, and I'd made it with absolute certainty, without second thoughts. Over the years, I've learned that you have to make your own decisions, and yours alone. You can take advice, of course, but the final say has to be yours."

"I spoke with Fabregas, but there wasn't much to say. It was enough to look at the team and their style of play. I think it suits my attributes well. Como are a young club, with humble but ambitious lads who all have their heads screwed on. And that's helping the whole city grow attached to the team."

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"Nico Paz impressed me with his physical strength. His build is really impressive. I hadn't expected it. Then there's his work ethic, his humility and his defensive work too."

"Baturina is incredibly strong mentally, confident in himself and arrogant in just the right measure."

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"Who would I choose as a team-mate for the rest of my career? Caqueret. He's a machine and he never stops. I'd let him do the running while I play."

"Maurizio Viscidi, the head of Italy's youth national teams, said I'm the most Spanish talent in Italian football? In football terms, I can see that in myself. I really like that way of playing football. And here at Como, the style of play is quite Spanish. I've got so much to improve on. I'd like to be more aware of my footballing abilities."

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"Dinner with Olise? I'd ask him how he manages to stay so calm in every situation and focused despite being the centre of attention, partly because of the way he carries himself."