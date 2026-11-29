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Como-Juventus, by the lake tonight at 8.45pm, could define a season. With Cono fifth on 26 points and Juventus seventh on 21, Juventus have most to lose if they lose. After Thursday's Europa League win over Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia, Luciano Spalletti was clear: "It's a hugely important turning point. It will be a crucial match given the quality of the opposition".

Juventus delivered positive results and performances in November after their devastating defeat to Genoa on 28 October: Juve-Napoli 2-0, AZ-Juve 1-2, Fiorentina-Juve 2-2, Juve-Venezia 4-0, Juve-Omonia 4-1. But defeat to Como would send them back into crisis and put Spalletti's job at risk again, even this season. A loss to Como would leave the gap to the Champions League places, let alone the Serie A title race, effectively insurmountable by early December. The club and Juventus' hierarchy would then have a duty to consider their options. They would also have to reckon with Antonio Conte, who is eager for the job and has effectively put himself forward through the press to manage the club he once captained and later led from the dugout, "to come full circle".

Spalletti did not speak on the eve of the match, while Fabregas praised Spalletti's experience, genius and expertise at his press conference. From a young player's perspective, he said there was still a difference in status between Como and Juventus, regardless of the current table: "A young player is like a sponge. Como are not the pinnacle of their careers. They want to go to Manchester City or Juventus". Fabregas has a point: Juventus' 129 years of history cannot be erased. Yet today, if we look at Como's and Juventus' squads, the best young players are at president Suwarso's club. Do Juventus have a defender like Jacobo Ramon? A full-back like Alex Valle? A midfielder like Maximo Perrone? Attacking midfielders like Nico Paz or Marti Baturina? A forward like Diao?

Como-Juventus is more than one contest: Fabregas against Spalletti, Como's youngsters against Juventus', and a project that has progressed steadily for years, without upheaval, under the same executives and manager, against Juventus' project, which has changed executives and managers almost every year since 2020. That may be why defeat tonight would hurt the hosts without ending their season, while a loss for the visitors would already bring down the curtain on theirs, at least in the league. It would probably end Spalletti's time in Turin, too.