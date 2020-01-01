COMMENT: Will Orlando Pirates' revival under Zinnbauer continue?

Goal discusses how the 49-year-old tactician can ensure that Buccaneers maintain their improvement

Josef Zinnbauer's arrival at seems to have breathed new life into the team.

The German tactician began life as the Bucs head coach with a convincing 3-1 victory over Black in a match almost two weeks ago.



It was the only the second time Pirates had won by two clear goals this season and the victory has come as a massive boost for the Soweto giants.

But can the Buccaneers continue their revival under Zinnbauer?

Commitment

Prior to the former Hamburger SV coach's arrival, Pirates players were constantly criticised for their lack of commitment under interim coach Rhulani Mokwena.The 1995 Caf winners were prone to letting leads slip due to poor defending and lack of dedication before Zinnbauer's tenure.

However, the players showed great character and the will to fight in their win over Lidoda Duvha with the players keen to impress their new mentor.

Leopards managed to level matters against Pirates, but the Soweto giants fought back and scored two goals to seal a well-deserved win.



German coaches are known for his rigid discipline on and off the pitch and Zinnbauer will make sure that his charges are committed to working hard.

Mhango Factor

Frank Mhango was one of the best players on the pitch as the Buccaneers overcome Leopards and he could be the key to Zinnbauer's hopes of reviving the team.The Malawian attacker, who has been impressive in his debut season at Bucs, grabbed a brace which inspired the team to a victory proving his importance to the team.Mhango has been Pirates' main source of goals this season as he is the team's top goalscorer across all competitions with seven goals.

The 27-year-old player was also ' best attacker when they clinched the 2016/17 PSL title - scoring the most league goals (nine) in the team.

Furthermore, Mhango also played an instrumental role as the Clever Boys clinched the MTN8 during the same campaign with coach Gavin Hunt bringing out the best in the lethal attacker.

Zinnbauer will have to keep Mhango fit, hungry and motivated as he has the ability to inspire the Soweto giants to a major trophy with the league title and Nedbank Cup still up for grabs this season.

