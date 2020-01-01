COMMENT: Will 2020 be a better year for Orlando Pirates winger Lorch?

Goal discusses whether Bucs' talisman can turn around his season following a poor first round in the league

' struggles in the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season have coincided with Thembinkosi Lorch's loss of form.

The Bafana Bafana attacker has failed to replicate the form which saw him clinch the coveted PSL Footballer of the Year accolade at the end of last season.

Much was expected from Lorch after he caught the eye at the 2019 Africa Cup of the Nations (Afcon) finals scoring the goal which eliminated the hosts, in the Round of 16.

This was before playing an instrumental part in helping Pirates defeat their arch-rivals in the 2019 Carling Black Label Cup clash ahead of the current campaign.

Struggles In The PSL

The 26-year-old player has endured his worst season in the PSL since he making his debut in the top-flight league during the 2016/17 campaign.

Lorch has featured in nine league matches and he is yet to register a single goal or assist which is a cause for concern for the gifted player.

Nicknamed Nyoso, Lorch has looked a shadow of his former self, failing to control the flow of Pirates' offensive plays as he did last season.

Loss Of Confidence

As a skillful player, Nyoso tends to take the initiative to dribble and to take defenders on, but he has rarely done that this season as he is displaying a lack of confidence.

Lorch, who was linked with French side FC last August, confirmed Pirates had rejected an offer from an unnamed European club at the beginning of the current campaign.

Furthermore, the diminutive attacker admitted he was disappointed as he was looking forward to plying his trade abroad just like any other local player.

The failed move may have naturally contributed to the former winger's loss of confidence and form as he battled to come to terms with the opportunity he had passed by.

European Offers

Despite Lorch's poor form in the league, the Bloemfontein-born player remains a highly-rated winger abroad which should serve as motivation for him.

The New Year has brought reported interest from Belgian champions and Turkish giants JK with the two teams said to be keen to sign him during the current January transfer window.

Lorch needs to take the rumoured interest from such esteemed clubs as a sign that there's still hope for him in terms of his ambitions of playing in Europe.

Regaining his confidence will help him recapture his old form which would boost his chances of attracting enticing offers from abroad.

He will want to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Thulani Serero, who moved to Europe after performing well consistently for Cape Town in the PSL almost a decade ago.