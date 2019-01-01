COMMENT: Why SuperSport United are expected to win the MTN8

Goal takes a look at the upcoming 2019 MTN8 final and explains why Matsatsantsa are the favourites to win the trophy

The 2019 MTN8 trophy will be on the line when take on SuperSport United in the final at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



Highlands Park have reached their first major final in 36 years and they are widely considered to be the underdogs against the current Cup kings of South African football, SuperSport.

Matsatsantsa have lifted all three of the country's domestic Cups - the MTN8, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup - since 2014.

They are now set to take part in their third consecutive MTN8 final having won it in 2017 before losing to last year.



Goal explains why SuperSport are the favourites to win the 2019 trophy:

Decisive Players





The Tshwane giants will pin their hopes on Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza, who have been in top form having scored 10 goals between them this season.

The in-form strikers will be fundamental when coming up against the Highlands Park defence and they also boast Big Match Temperament (BMT).

Grobler scored twice for Matsatsantsa in the final as they clinched the 2017 Nedbank Cup, while Gabuza played an important role in helping reach the 2015 Caf Confederation Cup final in which he scored in.

Vital Experience





Kaitano Tembo has players with all the experience needed to claim the MTN8 title with the likes of Grobler, Clayton Daniels, Dean Furman and Ronwen Williams being accomplished players, who have tasted success with Matsatsantsa.

Furthermore, the Zimbabwean coach has kept the core of the team which lost in last year's MTN8 final and they will be keen to make up for losing to Cape Town City 13 months ago.

Cup Pedigree





SuperSport's Cup pedigree will ensure they do not take anything for granted against Highlands Park, especially after losing to the Citizens.

The majority of Tembo's players know how to win a Cup final which makes Matsatsantsa the favourites to win the Top 8 trophy for the third time.

Article continues below

Head-to-Head





Lastly, SuperSport have an edge when it comes to the two teams' Head-to-Head record having met four times with Matsatsantsa recording two wins compared Highlands Park's one victory, while one game ending in a stalemate.

The Lions of the North's only win over Matsatsantsa came on the final day of last season in a game which was considered to be a dead rubber for SuperSport as they had already secured a top-eight finish in the league.

SuperSport will be looking to avenge the defeat and claim their sixth trophy in the last eight years.