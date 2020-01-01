COMMENT: Why Orlando Pirates must beware of AmaZulu FC duo Mulenga and Memela

Goal explains why Diego and Amigo will be keen to show the Buccaneers what they have lost in Durban

Luvuyo 'Amigo' Memela and Augustine Mulenga will be pumped up to prove a point when FC takes on a new-look side on Saturday.



The duo was among the 11 players, who were recently released by the Soweto giants and they have been replaced by seven new signings.

The decision to offload Memela and Mulenga raised a few eyebrows as they were influential attackers in the Pirates squad.

Here is a look at why the two players will be keen to show the Buccaneers what they have lost this weekend:

Mulenga's Bucs Nightmare

Mulenga slammed Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer as he felt that the German tactician manipulated him throughout the 2019/20 season.

The experienced attacker explained that Zinnbauer would only field him when any of his trusted players were injured which left him frustrated.

The man nicknamed Diego asked the Pirates management to offload him at the end of the season and his request was accepted by the club.

The Zambia international was on the radar of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), but it was AmaZulu FC, who won the race for his signature.

Mulenga Out To Haunt Bucs

Mulenga's first match for Usuthu will be against Pirates in their first game of the new 2020/21 season at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

Diego will be desperate to show Zinnbauer that he was wrong not give him more game time with the Lusaka-born player having made just nine starts in the league in the 2019/20 campaign.



The former Zanaco player is a powerful winger, blessed with pace, trickery and an eye for goal that makes him one of the most feared wide-players in the country.

Mulenga played some of his best football in his first two seasons at Pirates under coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic as he scored key goals which helped the team challenge for trophies.

The 30-year-old player will be looking to regain his old form under AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini and inspire the KwaZulu-Natal giants to a win over the Buccaneers.

Memela Undervalued At Bucs?

Memela decided to end his five-year stay at Pirates following prolonged contract renewal negotiations as the Soweto giants looked to retain his services.

However, the two parties were unable to reach an agreement and the attacking midfielder has since found a new home at an ambitious AmaZulu side.

Usuthu have a new owner in Sandile Zungu, who has gone all out to sign quality players like Mulenga, Memela and Siphiwe Tshabalala as they look to compete for a top-four place in the league this term.

Memela's departure is a big loss to Pirates and Zinnbauer knows exactly what his side has lost in the 33-year-old player, who was the Soweto giants' orchestrator-in-chief.

Memela - A Big Loss

The 50-year-old tactician managed to revive Memela after he took over the reins from Rhulani Mokwena in December 2019 and the left-footed attacker flourished as a playmaker.

Blessed with a deadly combination of ball control, speed, vision and incisive passing, Memela registered four assists - the most of any Pirates player- in the league during the 2019/20 season.

Memela also boasts Big Match Temperament (BMT) having scored crucial goals for Pirates as they defeated and .

Amigo will now be looking to make Pirates regret not agreeing to his demands by playing an instrumental role in helping AmaZulu start the new campaign with a win.