COMMENT: Why Orlando Pirates have struggled to beat Cape Town City in the past

Goal explains why the Buccaneers have struggled against the Citizens as the two teams prepare for their league clash

have proven to be a hard nut to crack for in recent years.



The Citizens will be looking to extend their unbeaten record against Bucs when the two teams clash in a match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Benni McCarthy's side is undefeated against Pirates in their last four matches across all competitions having registered two wins and two draws.

Goal explains why Pirates have struggled against City:

Not Defending As A Unit

Not Scoring Enough

Pirates' failure to defend as a unit has cost them dearly having conceded six goals in their last four games.The Mother City side's attacking players are always given too much space against the Soweto giants, who tend to be left vulnerable at the back.

The Buccaneers also tend to struggle in front of goal having failed to find the back of the net in two of their last four matches against the Western Cape outfit.



They could not outscore City in their last meeting which ended in a 2-2 stalemate in May 2019 and the draw put a severe dent on Pirates' hopes of winning the PSL title.

Psychological Impact

The mental impact of the past results seems to be a problem for Pirates, whose players may have started seeing City as their hoodoo team.



This could be what is standing between them and getting positive results against the Citizens as Bucs players head into their games with lower confidence.

A Point To Prove

City head coach Benni McCarthy is a former Pirates player and he has tasted only one defeat in five matches against the four-time PSL champions as a coach.The retired striker knows a thing or two about the Houghton-based side especially its defence which is led by his former teammate Happy Jele.

Saturday will be another chance for McCarthy to get one over his former employers.