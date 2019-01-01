COMMENT: Why Mamelodi Sundowns struggle in MTN8

Goal looks at Masandawana's struggles in the MTN8 and explains why they have failed to win the competition since 2007

The MTN8 remains an elusive Cup for after their latest disappointment in the tournament.



The Brazilians were booted out of the lucrative competition in the semi-finals after losing 3-1 on aggregate against their Tshwane rivals SuperSport United.

It has proved to be a bogey Cup for Sundowns, especially under their accomplished coach Pitso Mosimane.

The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year has won every major trophy domestically with the Tshwane giants except the Top 8 title.



Sundowns will have to wait another year to try their hand at this trophy and win it for the first time since 2007.

Hunger





Prior to the Mosimane's arrival at the club almost seven years ago, Sundowns were in a disastrous period which saw them struggle to win trophies between 2009 and 2012.



Mosimane has since built a formidable Sundowns team which strives to clinch trophies every season, but their desire and hunger to win the MTN8 title have been questionable.

They have registered a mere four victories in 13 matches in the competition since Mosimane took charge of the team in December 2012 which is a poor record for a big club like Sundowns.

The Brazilians suffered surprise first round (quarter-final) defeats to Platinum Stars, Bloemfontein and down the years when they were clear favourites to advance to the next stage.



They managed to reach the final in 2016, but the players failed to rise to the occasion and Mosimane admitted they were beaten by a side which showed more hunger on the day.

Mosimane then complained about his players' lack of commitment and hunger after their defeat to SuperSport on Wednesday with some players having failed to turn up.

No Luck

Sundowns' heavy schedule has also contributed to the team's struggles in the competition since they became regular participants in Caf club tournaments.

Caf knockout stage matches took place around August and November which meant the Tshwane giants were forced to compete in three competitions (Caf, and MTN8) within a short period of time.

Last year, Sundowns had to play a crucial clash with Guinea giants Horoya AC in between a two-legged semi-final tie against .

The defending PSL champions paid the price as they were knocked out of the MTN8 by City and Mosimane felt his charges were struggling with fatigue.

Continental club competitions are now running from August to May since last season which has come as music to the ears of clubs like Sundowns.

Mosimane and his Sundowns technical team can now focus on ensuring the players take the MTN8 seriously and play with hunger and enthusiasm just like they do in the PSL and Champions League.