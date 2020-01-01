COMMENT: Why Mamelodi Sundowns need Musona now more than ever

Goal discusses why the Brazilians should bring in the former PSL Club Rookie of the Year

' draw with has highlighted they need a new striker in the current January transfer window.



Masandawana squandered many goalscoring chances in their goalless draw with the Clever Boys in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Tuesday night.

The defending champions also missed an opportunity to cut ' lead to a point on the league standings.

Pitso Mosimane has confirmed the club's interest in former Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona, who is known to be keen to leave Belgian giants RSC due to a lack of game time.



Goal discusses why Sundowns should bring in Musona as soon as possible:

Scoring Problem

Sundowns have the joint fourth-best attack in the league having netted 22 goals in 16 games, while the highest-scoring team in the competition, Chiefs, have found the back of the net 30 times.



In previous years, Masandawana outscored other teams en route to winning the league title, but this season they have lacked a consistent striker.

They are relying on an attacking midfielder Themba Zwane for goals, as he is Sundowns' top scorer in the league with six goals, and this could hamper their PSL title charge.

Depleted Striking Department

The Sundowns striking department has been depleted hence Mosimane has opened up about their club's intentions to sign a quality striker this month.

Argentine marksman Emiliano Tade and former Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie recently left the Chloorkop-based side leaving a big void in the team.

This has left Lebohang Maboe and Sibusiso Vilakazi, who are both midfielder-cum-strikers, and Mauricio Affonso as Mosimane's options in the strikeforce.

Struggling Strikers

Musona Quick Solution

Sundowns' best hope is Affonso, but the towering Uruguayan centre forward has netted only one goal in six league matches thus far and he is still settling in at the ambitious club.While Maboe, who finished last season as the Brazilians' top goalscorer in the league, has found it difficult to rediscover his old form having scored only one goal in the competition in the current campaign.On the other hand, Vilakazi has struggled for form in recent years, having netted a mere five league goals since the start of last season.

The Zimbabwean frontman is a proven goalscorer having had two successful spells in the PSL in the last decade while on the books of Chiefs.



Nicknamed the Smiling Assassin, Musona scooped the 2010/11 PSL Golden Boot accolade after scoring 15 goals in 28 games which earned him a big move to German side 1899 .



The Smiling Assassin then netted 16 goals in 25 starts in all competitions during the 2013/14 season while on loan from Hoffenheim proving to be a reliable goalscorer.

There is no doubt that Musona, who is in the prime of his career at the age of 29, would be a solution to Sundowns' scoring problem in the league and help them stand a better chance of retaining their PSL title.