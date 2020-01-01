COMMENT: Why lockdown has helped Kaizer Chiefs in their quest for PSL glory

Goal takes a look at how Amakhosi have benefited from the break enforced by the Covid-19 outbreak

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants could view the recent 2019/20 season break as a blessing in disguise.

The 2019/20 campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March just when the season was about to enter its final stretch.

Chiefs, who have spent the better part of the season at the top of the PSL standings, were beginning to show signs of slowing down.

The Soweto giants were starting to drop points which gave the chasing pack hope of catching the runaway leaders.

The Glamour Boys had started the campaign like a house on fire recording eight successive wins in the league between September and December 2019.

Ernst Middendorp's side looked impossible to stop until they were humbled by an impressive SuperSport United side at the turn of the year.

By the time the PSL decided to suspend the season due to the Covid-19 outbreak in mid-March, Chiefs had won only two of their last five matches in the league.

While a surprise home defeat to a struggling FC side in their last competitive match on March 07 led to some doubting Chiefs' title credentials.

The country then went into a lockdown which was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the fans had to wait for some few months to find out whether the campaign will resume or be declared null and void.

However, in July, the PSL announced that the suspended season will be completed in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng with Chiefs being presented with an opportunity to end their five-year drought by clinching the league title.

Amakhosi were missing their influential central midfielder Willard Katsande and promising utility player Njabulo Blom, who were both nursing injuries when the team lost to AmaZulu.

The duo has since recovered from their respective injuries and they have resumed full training with the rest of their teammates ahead of the resumption of their league campaign.

The form of Samir Nurkovic, who has been Chiefs' main source of goals this season, was a cause for concern at the time when Amakhosi were struggling with the striker having netted only three goals in his last 10 competitive games.

Known for his deadly finishes and quick-thinking in the box, the prolific Serbian marksman has had time to recharge his batteries during the four-month break.

Nurkovic will be looking hit the ground running once again having impressively netted 11 times in the league in what his maiden season in South African football.

Looking at the defence, Chiefs' trusted centre back Daniel Cardoso, who has played every minute of the team's 22 matches in the league this term, was showing signs of fatigue just before the break.

Amakhosi will be able to count on a well-rested Cardoso when the log leaders resume their campaign against at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue, FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

It will be an opportunity for Chiefs to open a six-point lead over second-placed , who drew 0-0 with on Tuesday evening.