COMMENT: What are Furman's chances of keeping Bafana Bafana place?

Goal explains why the experienced midfielder's next move will be very important in his international career

international Dean Furman recently parted ways with three-time champions SuperSport United and his future is uncertain.

The experienced midfield enforcer has decided to return to the United Kingdom for family reasons and his search for a new club has begun.

His successful five-year spell with Matsatsantsa has come to an end amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has led to the suspension of the current PSL season since March 2020.

Nevertheless, Furman achieved legendary status during his time with SuperSport as he won five major trophies with the team and he also captained the Tshwane giants.

Furman's consistent performances at club level were recognised by different Bafana Bafana coaches down the years and he has accumulated 50 caps thus far.

However, the man nicknamed Mlungu is on the wrong side of 30 and a move to the UK could cost him his place in the Bafana squad.

Mlungu may take time to adjust at his new club and there is no guarantee that he will be getting game time ahead of the national team's next match.

The competition in Bafana's midfield department is stiff with coach Molefi Ntseki having created depth by recalling experienced players such as ' George Maluleka and Andile Jali of .

The duo were included in the squad which was scheduled to face Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers last March, but the matches were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While -based midfielder Lebogang Phiri and Lebogang Manyama, who has impressed as a central midfielder for Chiefs this season, are the other two options that Ntseki has at his disposal in the engine room.

The 50-year-old tactician surprisingly omitted one of Bafana's regulars, Bongani Zungu from the squad two months ago and this shows that no one is indispensable in the national team.

Furman is also a regular in the Bafana starting line-up, but that could soon change after he decided to take a gamble and leave a club which helped him establish himself at international level.

The Cape Town-born player, who turns 32 next month, needs to choose his next club carefully with major tournaments like 2021 Afcon and 2022 Fifa World Cup finals coming up.