COMMENT: Sirino holds the key to Mamelodi Sundowns success

Masandawana need the Uruguayan to be at his best if they are to continue dominating South African football and compete with the best on the continent

Every football club needs a player who can take the game by the horns and stamp their authority on it, and have certainly found a player who can do that.

In a team filled with quality and depth, it would seem difficult to stand out, but on Saturday evening, Gaston Sirino produced a performance that would have the entire continent watching on in awe.

However, the match-winning performance against Otoho d’Oyo on Saturday was not a one-off.

It takes a special player to do what Sirino does on a consistent basis and although his start to the new season has been underwhelming, he has been one of Pitso Mosimane’s best signings in recent years.

The Sundowns coach recently suggested players like Sirino, belong in Europe, and he is not exaggerating.

While the Uruguayan is at times guilty of not being clinical in front of goal, his skill and eye for a pass are truly unmatched in .

In a big game against quality opposition such as Otoho, Sundowns were without captain Hlompho Kekana, who was suspended, but Sirino waved his wand and produced a playmaking masterclass.

When Khama Billiat and Percy Tau departed Sundowns, it was expected that Sirino would take over the mantle considering his early displays for Sundowns and he did just that, with Mosimane even suggesting he wanted to make Sirino the Player of the Season last year.

But it never happened as Sirino was overlooked despite his exploits.

Sirino, though, looks like he has a point to prove this season.

Mosimane has chosen to utilise the 28-year-old in a free role and is getting the best out of him, but many will ask why the club are still pursuing Khama Billiat, if Sirino has been such a hit.

The answer is simple, Sirino possesses guile and creativity but Billiat has goals in him.

This is what Sundowns need and rather than Sirino competing with Billiat, if a move does eventually materialise, they will instead complement each other.

But having Billiat is not a necessity with Sirino around.

The South American is a highly capable player and is already delivering the goods.

Rather, the playmaker has been linked with a move away in recent times and it is essential they keep him at the club.

Sirino has also built a good relationship with Lebohang Maboe, who is the club’s preferred striker playing as a ‘false nine’.

Maboe's burden is lessened when Sirino is on the field as he possesses the X-factor needed to take Sundowns over the line, and with club looking to challenge on several fronts, Sundowns need their special player.