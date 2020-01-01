COMMENT: Sandilands' form vital as Orlando Pirates make late PSL title charge

Goal explains why the shot-stopper will be very important as Bucs look to beat Amakhosi to the coveted trophy

boosted their slim chance of clinching this season's Premier Soccer League ( ) trophy with a narrow win over Black on Sunday.

Josef Zinnbauer became only the third Bucs coach to win six consecutive league matches in the PSL era after masterminding a 1-0 win over Lidoda Duvha.

The German coach's decision to recall Wayne Sandilands to the starting line-up proved to be a masterstroke after the veteran goalkeeper was rested against last weekend.

Bucs missed Sandilands in their defeat to the Clever Boys as Joris Delle continues to struggle to impress after joining the club from Dutch giants last June.

Sandilands proved his worth upon his return as his goalkeeping heroics inspired the Buccaneers to a hard-fought victory over a stubborn Leopards side which was determined to stifle the visitors.

The man of the match performance comes at a time when Bucs are making a late charge for the league title after current log leaders dropped points on Saturday by losing to .

Pirates have climbed up to the second spot following their win in Limpopo - six points behind Chiefs, who have a game in hand, heading into the two local giants' eagerly anticipated Soweto Derby clash on February 29.

The PSL trophy is the last chance for Zinnbauer's side to win some silverware this season and they are expected to go all out and try to end their six-year trophy drought by clinching it.

Keeping clean sheets will be key to the Soweto giants lifting the coveted trophy if the likes of Chiefs, Wits and struggle to win their games.

Bucs have relied too much on Frank Mhango's goals in recent months, but there are times when they will need just one goal from any of their players in order to win games provided they keep a clean sheet.

Sandilands' improving form between the sticks has coincided with Pirates' current six-match winning streak in the league and he could be vital for the team's hopes of winning their fifth PSL title.

The 36-year-old has kept three clean sheets during the sensational winning run which includes the 1-0 victory over his former club, Sundowns, as he frustrated the defending champions.

Sustaining his form and keeping more clean sheets will give Pirates every chance of nicking a goal at the other end and maintain their impressive second-round form.



Furthermore, the former SuperSport United shot-stopper's experience will also be important in the team as we approach the business end of the season.

Sandilands won two league trophies with Sundowns and he can be the man, who leads Pirates to some much-needed silverware.