COMMENT: PSL relegation battle blown wide open

Goal takes a look at the PSL relegation battle as the current season draws to an end

The Premier Soccer League ( ) relegation battle was blown wide open with most of the teams left with two matches.



All eyes were on coming into this weekend and they gave themselves a lifeline in the battle after securing a 2-1 win over their relegation rivals Black .

The Team of Choice remained at the bottom of the standings, but they are now three points behind 13th-placed .





, who are currently occupying the relegation play-off spot (15th place), are only a point above Maritzburg.

The Chilli Boys need to win their last two matches against away and at home in order to stand a chance of surviving relegation.

are placed 11th on the standings having hit the 30 points mark which traditionally ensures safety.

This leaves the bottom five teams to battle it out in a relegation scrap having accumulated less than 29 points.

As things stand, 12th-placed , who are on 28 points, are most likely to stay up as a solitary win from their last two matches will guarantee them safety.

Bakgaga are set to face league-title chasing away, before wrapping up their campaign with a clash with their relegation rivals, Maritzburg United.

While Leopards find themselves on 14th place - two points above the relegation play-off spot, but they have three matches left and they need six points to retain their status for next season.

They are scheduled to face Sundowns and at their slaughterhouse Thohoyandou Stadium and travel to Durban where they are expected to face AmaZulu.

Thirteenth-placed Free State Stars, who have collected the same number of points as Leopards, are facing a mammoth task in their quest to avoid relegation.

Ea Lla Koto are set to face Chiefs at home, before taking on Sundowns in Tshwane and winning both games will see Nikola Kavazovic's side survive the relegation axe.

Article continues below

Lastly, just like Chippa, Maritzburg will have to win their last two matches in order to stand any chance of retaining their status in the elite league.

They are scheduled to host SuperSport United in Durban, before travelling to Limpopo to face Baroka.



