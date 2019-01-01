COMMENT: Orlando Pirates won't keep up with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

There are two genuine contenders identified for the league title so far while three teams could be seen as dark horses

The 2019/20 season is just six games old but there's already an indication of who will be vying for the league honours this season.

While there is still a whopping 72 points to play for this season, some teams, including , , and have made great strides thus far.

Before the start of the campaign, very few people would have predicted Amakhosi topping the standings after six league matches given last season's struggles.

However, they have the pedigree and it would have been unwise to totally write them off without giving them the benefit of the doubt after bringing in exciting signings in the off-season.

's 'Big Three' are always expected to be up there every season - but things have been different in recent years.

In most cases in the past nine seasons, we haven't really seen , Chiefs and Sundowns go head-to-head against each other for the coveted trophy.

At times, it was Pirates and Chiefs, Sundowns and Chiefs or Pirates and Sundowns battling it out until the end, and surprisingly, all three have finished out of the top eight in the last six years.

The past two seasons saw Pirates and Sundowns really take the fight to each other until the end with Chiefs finishing behind them on both occasions.

But are Pirates genuine title contenders this season?

The Sea Robbers have already succumbed to three defeats this season and appear to be struggling to rediscover their old form.

Milutin Sredojevic's departure hit them hard while Rhulani Mokwena's appointment as an interim coach hasn't made things any better - there is too much pressure on the young mentor to deliver so far.

Pirates' defence is leaky but what concerns the most is the manner in which they concede goals.

They have tried their best to score as many goals as possible, but very often, their efforts haven't been enough hence they find themselves in position 10 with just eight points after scoring eight and conceding nine goals.

As things stand, Bucs appear to be a team in a rebuilding phase, and even if they bring in a new coach to take over from Mokwena, the new coach would still need time to instil his philosophy and get the players on the same page as him for the club to give the likes of Chiefs and Sundowns a good run for their money.

The management also tampered with a winning team that did a fantastic job last season by signing no less than 10 new players this term and getting rid of many of their stars who understood the culture of the club; that alone has seen them lose ground.

Nonetheless, Pirates know that with 72 points still on offer, they would need to collect as many points as possible even with some tough fixtures on the horizon, including a match against this weekend, rather than hope for their rivals to lose matches.

Kaizer Chiefs

With 13 points to their name, this is an improvement on the part of Amakhosi who recently beat to return to the summit of the PSL standings.

Chiefs are still struggling to convert their goalscoring chances, but what makes them genuine title contenders is their ability to suffocate their opponents and give them little room to play and score against.

The return of Itumeleng Khune is also a major boost to their title dreams because, with Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma, Chiefs gave away too many goals which would have hurt their ambitions in the long run.

Having only signed five players in the close season, the club's hierarchy helped stabilise the team and ensure healthy competition.

Chiefs are still a work in progress and they shouldn't get ahead of themselves by thinking they are unstoppable yet, but there are signs of a team hungry and determined to do whatever it takes to end their trophy drought.

Ernst Middendorp's charges are in pole position to clinch the Q1-Innovation prize money of R1.5 million but they will need to win their next two league games, including Saturday's match against FC for the German to emulate Stuart Baxter, who is the last Chiefs coach to deliver the cheque to Naturena.

But hot on their heels for the quarterly award is Sundowns who are sitting on 11 points with a game in hand - which will be two games in hand after Saturday, as they will not be in action in the league this weekend due to Caf commitments.

Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians' dominance in the league over the years erased the notion that participating in Caf competitions impacts negatively on how teams perform domestically.

Sundowns represented South Africa well in the Caf Champions League during the two years they won back-to-back league titles.

And they are still one of the strong favourites to lift the league trophy come May 2020 - this despite Mosimane's admission that it would be difficult to make it three league titles on the trot.

They are the only side that's unbeaten in the league thus far, but their last weekend win over proved just why they are the reigning PSL champions.

Sundowns' resilience against a tough Maritzburg United side coupled with Mosimane's masterclass tactics, eventually left Eric Tinkler's team exposed at the back. They will need to win ugly throughout the season when the team is stretched with extra fixtures, especially if they are to match the standard Chiefs have set thus far.

Outside contenders

There are several outside contenders who will definitely not make it easy for both Chiefs and Sundowns.

Bidvest Wits, Polokwane City and SuperSport United have raised their hands, but for Kaitano Tembo to join the party, his team will have to correct a few mistakes, including solidifying their defence.

Wits' league record is well-known and it's not surprising they find themselves in third position with 12 points, 10 goals scored and five conceded after six matches despite relying heavily on players who came in as rejects from other clubs.

Article continues below

Polokwane City, on the other hand, will need to work extremely hard to mount a serious challenge in this season's title race.

In as much as they have been solid at the back with only two goals conceded so far, it is upfront where Zlatko Krmpotic's team must improve - on average, Rise and Shine are scoring one goal per league game which could come back to haunt them when the going gets tough in the second half of the season.

City's provincial rivals, Baroka FC, threatened to pull a on everyone last season, but they struggled to maintain that early form and ended up fighting for their lives at the bottom of the league soon after winning the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup.