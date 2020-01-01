COMMENT: Orlando Pirates' over-reliance on Mhango the root to goal scoring woes

The 27-year-old marksman's supporting cast must offer greater goal scoring assistance if Bucs are to finish in the top three in the league

' over-reliance on Frank Mhango is hampering the team's progress under Josef Zinnbauer.

The Soweto giants have now failed to score in 180 minutes following their two matches with and Lamontville .

Zinnbauer's men produced two different performances on both occasions as they dominated their Soweto Derby clash with Chiefs and created countless goalscoring opportunities which they failed to convert.

More teams

It was simply not Mhango's day as he was frustrated by man of the match Daniel Akpeyi's goalkeeping heroics in the Amakhosi goal-posts over a week ago.





While none of his teammates failed to rise to the occasion and deliver in front of goal which ultimately led to the 1-0 defeat to their arch-rivals.

Nicknamed Gabadinho, Mhango remains at the top of the league's goalscoring charts with 14 goals despite having failed to find the back of the net in his last three games in the competition.

The Malawi international was man-marked by tough-tackling defender Trevor Mathiane in the 0-0 draw with Arrows on Saturday evening.

Steve Komphela's men ensured that Mhango was isolated most of the time and once again his teammates were unable to step up to the plate and score.

It is time for Zinnbauer to rethink his tactics and approach with Pirates having recorded only one win in their last four competitive matches.

Versatile attacker Thembinkosi Lorch is struggling to replicate last season's form and the team relies on Mhango to carry the weight and burden of scoring goals.



On the other hand, midfielders Vincent Pule and Luvuyo Memela are playmakers by trade and they are not natural goal scorers.

Zinnbauer should consider bringing another striker into the team - someone, who will share the scoring responsibilities with Pirates' saviour Mhango.

Tshegofatso Mabasa has mainly been used as a substitute since the German coach's arrival three months ago and he deserves a run in the team.

Article continues below

The left-footed marksman has impressively netted six goals in six league starts and he could be the solution to Pirates' goal-scoring woes.

Nicknamed Tshego, Mabasa is a versatile forward, who can operate as a mobile striker and targetman and Zinnbauer needs to find a way to accommodate him in the team.

Tshego and Gabadinho could prove unstoppable if they established a strike partnership for the Buccaneers, who are looking to secure a top-three finish in the .