COMMENT: Orlando Pirates have perfect opponents ahead of Soweto Derby in Stellenbosch FC

Goal explains why Bucs will be presented with a good opportunity to build momentum in midweek

A big Soweto Derby encounter against is looming for which will be their first real test in the new 2020/21 season.

Bucs players' confidence took a knock as they were frustrated by FC in their opening match of the campaign which ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Coach Josef Zinnbauer felt that his charges were too casual and also lacked confidence in a game which the Buccaneers struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Unlike their Soweto rivals, Chiefs, who succumbed to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to in their league opener on Saturday, Pirates remain undefeated this season.

Bucs started the new term with a 1-0 victory over in the MTN8 quarter-final match courtesy Terrence Dzvukamanja's first-half goal last weekend.

This was before Buccaneers' frailties were exposed by AmaZulu as they failed to hold on to their lead and they could have easily lost the game.

Pirates will now return home to Soweto where they are scheduled to take on coach Steve Barker's Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night in another league encounter.

Stellies had to come from behind to hold newly-promoted Swallows FC to a 1-1 draw at home in their opening league match of the new season on Sunday afternoon.

The 2018/19 National First Division (NFD) champions will now travel to the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium, where they will meet a strong Pirates side.

The Buccaneers have turned the 2010 Fifa World Cup training ground into a slaughterhouse as they are undefeated in their last 23 league matches at the venue.

This excludes games which were played in the bio bubble as clubs were not allowed to host matches at their normal home grounds.

This will be a chance for Zinnbauer's side to build momentum ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash with Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg encounter on October 31.





Pirates have a psychological edge against Stellenbosch, who are in their second campaign in the elite league.

The Buccaneers secured a 1-0 win over the Western Cape-based side in the last meeting between the two teams at Pirates' temporary home ground, Ellis Park Stadium just a month ago.

A first-half goal by Frank Mhango inspired the Soweto giants to a victory in a league encounter which Bucs dominated as they clinched a top-three finish on the day of the 2019/20 season.

Furthermore, Stellies are among the worst travellers in the PSL having won just three of their 15 away league matches and recorded four draws and eight defeats in the process.

Pirates will be considered the underdogs against Chiefs heading into the first Soweto Derby game of the campaign.

Amakhosi are enjoying a three-match unbeaten run against their arch-rivals having recorded three successive wins over Bucs.

This includes the Telkom Knockout Cup clash which Chiefs won on penalties following a draw between the two heavyweights of South African football.



A win over Stellenbosch would do Pirates a world of good as they need a winning mentality, confidence and belief that they can end Chiefs' recent dominance over them.