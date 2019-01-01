COMMENT: Nurkovic is ready to take over from Castro at Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi fans have no reason to doubt Nurkovic's attacking prowess, and Middendorp must make him the club's ultimate starter

There was a lot of uncertainty when signed Samir Nurkovic from an unknown club in Slovakia during the off-season.

However, the Serbian striker is slowly silencing his critics to prove his readiness to lead the Amakhosi attack - and coach Ernst Middendorp has to build the team around him if he is to end the club's four-year trophy drought.

Nurkovic was not a household name when joined Chiefs and was expected to take a little bit longer to adapt to his new surroundings.

His first goal against SuperSport United this past weekend showed just why he was one of the top strikers in the Slovakian league over the past decade or so.

He looks to have overtaken Leonardo Castro, who was Amakhosi's preferred No.9 not so long ago.

While Castro scored some crucial goals for Chiefs in the past, he often lacked the energy Nurkovic has upfront, and at times, he would find himself isolated and end up not doing much to help the team win matches.

Nurkovic has pace, his off-the-ball movements are unpredictable, he's good with both his feet and head - he wins the majority of aerial battles against very tall defenders - and this is what makes him a special player for Chiefs.

Apart from positioning himself well in the final third, Nurkovic is also a creator; he's able to spot his teammates and direct his passes right where they can hurt the opponents.

In addition, Nurkovic, despite being right-footed, showed that his left-foot is as effective, hence he managed to score from an awkward angle with his weaker foot against Matsatsantsa.

The 27-year-old marksman offers more than what Castro can offer, both on the ground and aerially, and his presence could well help the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker rediscover his hunger for goals when Middendorp gives him the chance to play.

Chiefs were close to parting ways with Castro before the start of the season, but the technical team decided to retain his services - perhaps because they were not sure how Nurkovic was going to take to settle down in his new surroundings.

But the first few games that Nurkovic has played may have given Middendorp and his technical team enough to see who should lead the attack.

Castro is 30, while Nurkovic is three years younger, and it only makes the perfect sense to allow the latter to lead the team's attack and see if he cannot bring back the glory days.

With Chiefs visiting on Tuesday night, coach Benni McCarthy would surely be putting together a good game plan on how to stop Nurkovic.

Both Chiefs and City are unbeaten so far this season, and they conceded the same number of goals - but the Soweto giants have scored one more (five) than their opponents on Tuesday (four) - one of which was Nurkovic's goal.

And this encounter will be a real test of character for Nurkovic, and if he passes it with flying colours, Chiefs fans can begin to aim higher this season.

Last season, Chiefs put their faith firmly on Khama Billiat, but in Nurkovic, they have a natural striker who knows where the net is.