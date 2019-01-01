COMMENT: Mathoho's absence exposes Kaizer Chiefs' defensive frailties

Goal explains how Amakhosi missed their first-choice central defender in their defeat to the Team of Choice

' hopes of winning a major trophy this year went up in smoke on Sunday afternoon.

The mighty Amakhosi were clear favourites to advance to the Telkom Knockout Cup final when they took on in the semi-final at Mbombela Stadium.



However, Ernst Middendorp's men succumbed to a surprise 2-1 defeat to the Team of Choice without key players like Daniel Akpeyi, Erick Mathoho and Willard Katsande.

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma and midfielder Kearyn Baccus were brought in as capable replacements for Akpeyi and Katsande.

However, the main question was whether the Soweto giants could cope without their first-choice central defender, Mathoho.

What Mathoho Brings

The 29-year-old player has re-established himself as one of the best defenders in the country this campaign after struggling with injuries in the last few seasons.

Mathoho, who is back in the Bafana Bafana fold, is an exceptional defender blessed with height, speed, tackling ability and international experience.



Nicknamed Tower, Mathoho displayed his qualities as Chiefs kept four clean sheets in their seven-match winning run, including the 3-2 win over in which the towering player was red-carded.

Furthermore, Tower has matured into a leader at Amakhosi and he has flourished in this role as he has become vocal and helps organize the backline and also brings stability in defence.

Blom Struggles Out Of Position

Chiefs lined up with four defenders with Njabulo Blom surprisingly starting as a left-back, while Yagan Sasman, who usually operates in that position was moved into central defence.

The former Cape Town player was partnered with Daniel Cardoso in central defence and Reeve Frosler slotted in his usual right-back position.

Blom, who is a right-footed utility player, was targeted by the Maritzburg attackers and he was constantly exposed by the likes of Bandile Shandu and Daylon Claasen.

The goal which sealed the Team of Choice's victory came from Blom's left-back position with Shandu setting up Judas Moseamedi and the lanky marksman completed his brace.

Lack Of Leadership & Mistakes

All eyes were on Cardoso to lead Amakhosi's defence as the most experienced player amongst the players, who were selected in the backline by Middendorp.

However, the Bafana Bafana defender failed to use his experience to guide the youngsters and stabilise the backline which was caught at sixes and sevens at times.

Cardoso's mistake led to the opening goal of the match as his weak back-pass to Bvuma was intercepted by Moseamedi, who then broke the deadlock.

The best option would have been to kick the ball out of play for a throw-in in order to give Chiefs' backline a chance to recover and defend as a unit.

How Chiefs Can Cope Without Tower

Chiefs will have to find a way to cope without the tried and tested Mathoho as he serves the final game of his two-match suspension against Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday.

The forgotten Lorenzo Gordinho watched on from the bench as record 13-time Telkom Knockout winners were defeated by the Team of Choice in Nelspruit.



Middendorp will have to bring back the one-time Bafana central defender, who has made only five appearances in the this season.



Gordinho would bring leadership skills, experience and stability which is something that Amakhosi desperately need at the moment.