COMMENT: Kekana is the key player in Mamelodi Sundowns' La Decima hopes

The Masandawana captain is a proven winner but winning a 10th league title would need him to be at his very best

In , when players reach their 30’s they are quickly deemed too old.

However, there have been players who have ignored the status quo and continued to perform at their best well into their 30’s.

Siyabonga Nomvethe was a prime example of one player who ignored the trend and proved age is just a number.

This is perhaps also what sets ’ midfielder Hlompho Kekana apart from the rest.

Despite being 34 and in the supposed twilight of his career, Kekana continues to roll back the years with every moment he spends on the field and has undoubtedly become one of Sundowns’ key players.

Kekana, a role model on and off the field is Sundowns’ ‘Captain Fantastic’ and has led by example.

Over the past few years, there have been many who would have thought the signings of Oupa Manyisa and Andile Jali would signal the end of his career, but this has not been the case.

To his credit, Kekana continues to exude professionalism and top-class attributes that have seen him influence the game tremendously.

What makes Kekana’s influence all the more impressive is the fact he is still the engine room in the heart of the midfield.

While younger players such as Rivaldo Coetzee are challenging for places, rather than challenging Kekana for a starting berth, Mosimane has used the veteran as a mentor for the 22-year-old, and the pair have complemented one another.

This has been incredibly important especially as Sundowns go in search of a 10th PSL title - as this will test their resoluteness and depth.

Kekana has also developed a winning mentality – having won six PSL titles and the Caf crown, among other titles.

Few players can boast such accolades and Kekana has been integral to the cause, this is why Mosimane often counts on him during the club’s biggest games.

His influence on the field and the respect he commands from his opponents and fellow teammates is a sight to behold, and in addition, the experience he possesses is second to none.

There are very few players in South African football, who boast the continental experience Kekana possesses.

Having made a total of 33 appearances in Africa since 2016, Kekana has made a name for himself on the continent.

He is a rare type of player who not only possesses the technical traits to succeed at the top but is quite often capable of the flamboyant.

Kekana showed this on Tuesday night against when his rocket of an effort put the home side ahead.

While the goal was sensational it did not come as a shock as he has scored long-range rockets before.

With all this said, Kekana’s absence from Sundowns’ upcoming Caf Champions League encounter is now a massive blow.

After picking up an uncharacteristic red card in the Republic of Congo, Kekana will not have the opportunity to help his side overturn the 2-1 deficit.

He has been instrumental in Sundowns’ rise on the continent and not having his demeanour and dogged approach is a loss.

Nonetheless, Sundowns have the ability to get past the Congo outfit.

Over the years, Sundowns have relied on Kekana and perhaps his absence could be a welcome break for the midfielder. It will also allow him to be fresh when Sundowns resume their league campaign.

Kekana has already emphasised his desire to lift Sundowns’ 10th league title and achieving this will only add to his legacy.

He is undoubtedly a legend of the South African game, but his journey is not done just yet.