COMMENT: Is Sirino the man to lead Mamelodi Sundowns to another Caf Champions League glory?

Goal takes a look at whether the gifted attacker can inspire Masandawana to their second Champions League trophy

got their 2019/20 Caf Group C campaign to a flying start with an emphatic win over Petro de Luanda on Saturday night.

Three goals by Mauricio Affonso, Motjeka Madisha and Sphelele Mkhulise helped the Brazilians thrash the Angolan giants 3-0 in Tshwane on Saturday night.

One player, who grabbed the limelight on the night was Gaston Sirino as he produced two impressive assists for Pitso Mosimane's side.

The playmaker has managed to sustain his great form as he came into the match having netted three goals in his previous two competitive games.

This then begs the question - is Sirino the man to lead Sundowns to Champions League glory?

The Potential Is There

Sirino has proved that he can deliver at any level for Sundowns having played a key role in helping the Tshwane giants reach last season's Champions League semi-finals.

The influential player netted three goals in the competition while contributing assists, but Sundowns fell short in the semi-finals where they narrowly lost to 's .

He ended the 2018/19 campaign with a remarkable 21 assists across all competitions - 11 of them coming in the Champions League.



This season, Sirino has netted three goals in three continental matches as he continues to shine in Africa's most prestigious club tournament.



It is the kind of form which was displayed by Khama Billiat and Percy Tau as they inspired Sundowns to their maiden Champions League title three years ago.



There is no doubt that Sirino and last season's Champions League top goalscorer Themba Zwane can lead Masandwana to their second title if they remain consistent and stay injury-free.

What's Hindering Him

The former Union San Felipe attacker has become one of the most ill-disciplined players in the country and this has seen him miss matches due to suspension.

Sirino is currently serving a two-match suspension after he was sent off after making a dangerous and unnecessary tackle on an opponent in Sundowns' Telkom Knockout Cup win over Lamontville earlier this month.

Furthermore, the talented player recently appeared before the Disciplinary Committee as he has been charged with unsporting behaviour and assault in the MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash against SuperSport United.

Mosimane recently indicated the club was running out of ideas on how to deal with the Uruguayan attacker, who tends to attract controversy in almost every game he plays.

The diminutive player will have to learn to control his temper and respect his opponents before Masandawana's management run out of patience with him.