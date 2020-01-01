COMMENT: Is Ntseki still the right man for the Bafana Bafana job?

Goal discusses why the 50-year-old has more doubters than believers following the national team's defeat to Chipolopolo

's poor performances against Namibia and Zambia have put Molefi Molefi under immense pressure.

The Bafana Bafana head coach has more doubters than believers following the two international friendly matches which took place in Rustenburg.

Ntseki's side let a lead slip in their 1-1 draw with Namibia on Thursday, before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to Zambia, who came from behind to secure a win.

The two games were organized to help boost the team's confidence and build momentum heading into next month's 2022 Afcon qualifiers, but this hasn't been the case.

Ntseki has endured a difficult start to his reign having taken charge of five matches - losing two, drawing one and winning two.

The 50-year-old's decision not to call-up Bongani Zungu, who was arguably Bafana's best player at the 2019 Afcon finals in , saw some doubting Ntseki's ability to lead the national team.

Zungu is one player who tends to bring stability and authority to South Africa's midfield and his absence has been felt by the team since Ntseki took over in August 2019.

Ntseki has opted to experiment with different players in Zungu's position and it has backfired, particularly after Siyethembe Sithebe struggled on his international debut against Namibia.

Themba Zwane, who is a winger by trade, was then played out of position in central midfield against Zambia and he produced one of his worst performances in a Bafana jersey.

The former Bloemfontein assistant coach's stubbornness might lead to his downfall as it clear that the team needs new FC player, Zungu.

Apart from playing with no real structure and team cohesion, some of Bafana's regulars have played without confidence and hunger especially against Zambia.

The Bafana defence gave away a lot of chances, with Thulani Hlatshwayo and S'fiso Hlanti looking disinterested at times while Zwane looked unhappy being played out of position.

Hlatshwayo even admitted after the match that the opposition showed more hunger and determination than them which raises questions about Ntseki's coaching abilities.

Ntseki will have to find a way to motivate his troops and bring out the best in Bafana's best players ahead of two crucial matches against Sao Tome and Principe next month.

The former South Africa under-17 head coach will ultimately be judged on how the team performs in competitive matches and Sao Tome and Principe are the perfect opponents to revive his side.

The Falcons and True Parrots Team are the whipping boys in Bafana's qualifying group having lost their first two matches in Group C - conceding five goals and failing to score.

South Africa are expected to cruise to back-to-back victories home and away against the Central African side and possibly move to the top of the Group C standings.

Anything less than six points against Sao Tome and Principe could leave Ntseki on the brink of being dismissed by his employers, Safa.